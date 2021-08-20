American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.12.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $41.09. 2,506,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,327. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

