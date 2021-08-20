Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

