Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY opened at $16.78 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

