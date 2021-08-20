Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $111.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.