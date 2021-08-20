Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEO opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

