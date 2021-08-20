Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,464. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.98.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

