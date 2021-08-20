Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRNE. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 350.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

