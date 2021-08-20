Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $689,000 in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. MWG Management Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 324,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $4,789,161 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

VIR opened at $45.13 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of -1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

