Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

UTL opened at $49.62 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $746.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

