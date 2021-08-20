Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,852 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

