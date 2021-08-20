AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AME stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $134.77. 584,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,566. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

