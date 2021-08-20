Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.