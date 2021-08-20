Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.