AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Price Target Raised to $12.00

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

