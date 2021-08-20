Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 14,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,372,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.