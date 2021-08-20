AmonD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,503.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, AmonD has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $11,503.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

