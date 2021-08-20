Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post $116.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $490.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

FORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.53 million, a PE ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $268,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.