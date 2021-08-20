Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

