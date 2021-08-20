Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $71.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted sales of $62.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $281.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 35.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 57,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 26.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 149,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,983. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

