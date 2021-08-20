Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.65. 152,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

