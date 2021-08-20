Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Cummins posted earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

CMI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 997,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

