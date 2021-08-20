Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post sales of $229.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.20 million and the highest is $230.50 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $216.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $954.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

GMED opened at $77.26 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

