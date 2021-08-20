Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HONE stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $747.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

