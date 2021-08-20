Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $13,166,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 72.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 48,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

