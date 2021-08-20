Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce $61.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.02 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $245.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

