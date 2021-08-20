Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $425.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.