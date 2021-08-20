Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce sales of $147.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $87.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,592 shares of company stock valued at $362,126,524 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 535,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

