Analysts Offer Predictions for VolitionRx Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44).

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 35,776.27% and a negative return on equity of 95.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,925,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.