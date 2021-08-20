Analysts Set 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Target Price at $8.27

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGOPY. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 target price for the company. Barclays set a $8.71 target price on shares of 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

3i Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

