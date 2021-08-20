Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT at $51.75

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

AGGZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

AGGZF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

