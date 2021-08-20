Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $62.71

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,352. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $84.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.