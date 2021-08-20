Analysts Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. Equities analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.