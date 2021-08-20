Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $87.92

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.58.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. 78,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,308. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.38.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

