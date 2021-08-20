Analyzing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MediWound and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound currently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 106.52%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $21.76 million 4.32 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -10.15 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.09 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -38.43% -171.14% -31.94% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MediWound beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MWPC005, a topically applied biological drug candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

