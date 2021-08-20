Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Dawson James increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.74. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

