Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 4.1% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,283. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.