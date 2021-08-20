Antiample Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $169.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Antiample has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00819584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

