Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$20.45 during midday trading on Friday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

