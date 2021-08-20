Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.