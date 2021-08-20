Applied Research Investments LLC Buys 7,267 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 44,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,530. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

