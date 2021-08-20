Applied Research Investments LLC Invests $5.89 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $25.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,739.17. 60,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,575.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.