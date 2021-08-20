APY.Finance (APY) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and $756,787.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00139257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.00 or 0.99969233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00926009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.34 or 0.06639811 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,662,243 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.