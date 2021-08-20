Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.