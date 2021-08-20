Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.