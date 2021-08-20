Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%.

NASDAQ ARCE traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arco Platform as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

