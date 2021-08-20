Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.51. 60,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.39. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

