Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.24. 2,216,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

