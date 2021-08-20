Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 2,561,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

