Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 21,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,631,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

CSCO stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,830,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

