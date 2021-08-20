Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,610 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. 9,203,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

